Mercedes Secures F1 Line-Up, Dismisses Verstappen Switch Rumors
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed satisfaction with his Formula One drivers, dismissing rumors of a switch involving Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Wolff praised George Russell, stating he performs at the level of Verstappen, who remains committed to Red Bull. The episode follows Verstappen's contract exit speculations.
Mercedes is content with its Formula One driver roster, dismissing Max Verstappen switch speculations, according to team principal Toto Wolff. Wolff made these remarks at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, expressing confidence in George Russell, whose contract expires soon.
Russell impresses with his performance, holding his own in the championship and standing on par with Verstappen. Despite rumors of Verstappen's potential departure from Red Bull, Wolff reiterated a focus on cultivating in-house talent like Russell, while also acknowledging rising star Kimi Antonelli.
Red Bull's Christian Horner underscored Verstappen's commitment, maintaining that the champion will stay with the team next season. Meanwhile, Verstappen remains unfazed by future speculations, focusing on immediate racing objectives.
