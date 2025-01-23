Novak Djokovic Battles Injury and Pressures at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic once again finds himself at the center of the action as he prepares to face Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals, grappling with an unspecified leg injury. Djokovic has a history of overcoming such hurdles, drawing comparisons to his 2023 Australian Open triumph where he managed a similar injury.

The semifinal lineup also features a clash between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton, each player bringing unique strengths to the court. Sinner, boasting a stellar service game, faces Shelton, known for his powerful and unpredictable serves, setting the stage for a compelling encounter.

The head-to-head statistics favor Djokovic over Zverev and Sinner over Shelton. However, with Djokovic listed as a slight favorite against Zverev by bookmakers, the competition remains fierce. As Djokovic aims for his 11th championship at Melbourne, all eyes are on his resilience and strategy.

