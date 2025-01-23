Left Menu

Odisha FC's Stunning Comeback: A Test of Spirit and Strategy

Odisha FC showcased their resilience with a thrilling comeback against Bengaluru FC, overturning a two-goal deficit to secure a 4-2 victory in the Indian Super League. Head coach Sergio Lobera praised the team's fighting spirit but called for improvements in avoiding avoidable goals as they push for playoffs.

23-01-2025
Sergio Lobera (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a riveting display of endurance and strategy, Odisha FC overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Bengaluru FC 4-2 in the Indian Super League at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. This comeback marked Odisha FC's first league double over Bengaluru FC, enthralling fans with their never-say-die spirit.

The thrilling match saw a rapid start with Edgar Mendez and Sunil Chhetri putting Bengaluru ahead within 13 minutes. However, Odisha FC, under Sergio Lobera's tactical guidance, fought back through Diego Mauricio's consecutive penalties. Jerry Mawihmingthanga's second-half goal sealed the crucial points against a formidable opponent.

Sergio Lobera lauded the win but emphasized the need for the team to learn from their defensive lapses. Despite challenges, Odisha FC capitalized on a numerical advantage following Aleksandar Jovanovic's red card, showcasing smart control and tactical acumen, which proved pivotal in this critical phase of the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

