Unity in Grief: Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi Mourn Pahalgam Attack

In a solemn moment before their Super Cup match, the players of Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi united in grief, wearing black armbands to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A minute of silence was observed at the Kalinga Stadium, reflecting the widespread mourning within the sports community.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday when terrorists claimed at least 26 lives at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a group tied to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, drawing strong global condemnation.

Leading voices from Bengaluru FC, including captain Sunil Chhetri, condemned the attack as cowardly, while Inter Kashi described it as a "wound on the nation's soul." Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the senselessness of the violence and extending their heartfelt solidarity to affected families.

