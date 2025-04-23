Left Menu

Unity in Grief: Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi Mourn Pahalgam Attack

Before their Super Cup match, Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi players mourned the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence. The global football community, including major Indian clubs, condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:39 IST
Unity in Grief: Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi Mourn Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a solemn moment before their Super Cup match, the players of Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi united in grief, wearing black armbands to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A minute of silence was observed at the Kalinga Stadium, reflecting the widespread mourning within the sports community.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday when terrorists claimed at least 26 lives at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam. The Resistance Front (TRF), a group tied to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, drawing strong global condemnation.

Leading voices from Bengaluru FC, including captain Sunil Chhetri, condemned the attack as cowardly, while Inter Kashi described it as a "wound on the nation's soul." Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the senselessness of the violence and extending their heartfelt solidarity to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025