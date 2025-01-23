Bengaluru FC's Unraveling: From Dream Start to Disappointment

In a dramatic turn of events, Bengaluru FC squandered a two-goal lead to suffer a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match. Held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the clash on Wednesday saw BFC's promising start overturned by persistent Odisha, leaving coach Gerard Zaragoza visibly upset.

Edgar Mendez's early 10th-minute goal, followed by a Sunil Chhetri strike, set Bengaluru on a promising path. However, a penalty conceded by Aleksander Jovanovic allowed Diego Mauricio to cut the deficit, exacerbated by Jovanovic's dismissal. Another penalty before halftime was converted by Mauricio, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga sealed the comeback for Odisha in the 50th minute.

Zaragoza praised his team's initial play as possibly their best of the season but lamented the missed opportunities and defensive errors that led to their downfall. Despite fresh energy introduced in the second half, a man-down Bengaluru failed to rebut Odisha's lead. With this defeat, BFC, struggling with consistency, now trails in the League Shield race, highlighting a critical period for the team's title hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)