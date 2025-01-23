Left Menu

Gukesh Shines with Technical Prowess at Tata Steel Chess

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh secured a victory against Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Tata Steel Chess tournament, climbing to fourth in live world rankings. With more rounds ahead, Gukesh stays close behind frontrunners Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov. Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia also claimed victory over top seed Fabiano Caruana.

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:03 IST
At the Tata Steel Chess tournament, D Gukesh, the world champion, demonstrated his remarkable proficiency by defeating Vincent Keymer from Germany. This win increased his score to 3.5 points after five rounds, ranking him fourth in the live global standings.

With two victories and three draws, Gukesh closely trails leaders R. Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov Nodirbek, who are ahead with four points each. In a captivating 72-move game against Keymer's Nimzo-Indian defense, Gukesh showcased his mastery by methodically gaining control of the board and securing a win.

While other notable games included Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia outperforming top seed Fabiano Caruana, Indian players in the challengers' league, R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh, had mixed results, with Vaishali drawing against Frederik Svane and Deshmukh losing to Erwin L'Ami.

