Left Menu

Sunrisers Surge Ahead with Dominant Win Over Capitals in SA20 Clash

Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured their third consecutive bonus point win, maintaining a strong position in the SA20 standings. Led by captain Aiden Markram's resilient performance and supported by Marco Jansen, the team overcame early challenges to defeat Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs at St George’s Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:46 IST
Sunrisers Surge Ahead with Dominant Win Over Capitals in SA20 Clash
Marco Jansen (Photo: SA20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape continued their impressive run in the SA20 league, achieving a third consecutive bonus point victory on Wednesday with a 52-run win against the Pretoria Capitals. The defending champions harnessed the energy of their home crowd at St George's Park, solidifying their standing in third place with 15 points.

Sunrisers' captain Aiden Markram showcased his leadership skills under pressure, scoring an unbeaten 68 off 55 balls. Despite an early collapse to 53/5, Markram's performance, along with vital lower-order contributions from Marco Jansen and Liam Dawson, propelled the team to a respectable total of 149/7.

Sunrisers' bowling was equally effective, with Marco Jansen emerging as a key player by dismantling the Capitals' top order with figures of 3/7. Despite a valiant effort from Capitals' debutant Keagan Lion-Cachet, the visitors succumbed to the hosts' mastery, with Liam Dawson ensuring the win with 3/17. The Capitals, led by Rilee Rossouw, remain hopeful for a turnaround in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025