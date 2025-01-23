Sunrisers Surge Ahead with Dominant Win Over Capitals in SA20 Clash

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape continued their impressive run in the SA20 league, achieving a third consecutive bonus point victory on Wednesday with a 52-run win against the Pretoria Capitals. The defending champions harnessed the energy of their home crowd at St George's Park, solidifying their standing in third place with 15 points.

Sunrisers' captain Aiden Markram showcased his leadership skills under pressure, scoring an unbeaten 68 off 55 balls. Despite an early collapse to 53/5, Markram's performance, along with vital lower-order contributions from Marco Jansen and Liam Dawson, propelled the team to a respectable total of 149/7.

Sunrisers' bowling was equally effective, with Marco Jansen emerging as a key player by dismantling the Capitals' top order with figures of 3/7. Despite a valiant effort from Capitals' debutant Keagan Lion-Cachet, the visitors succumbed to the hosts' mastery, with Liam Dawson ensuring the win with 3/17. The Capitals, led by Rilee Rossouw, remain hopeful for a turnaround in upcoming matches.

