Formula E Revamps Strategy with High-Stakes 'Pit Boost'

The FIA Formula E World Championship has announced the introduction of a new feature known as the ''pit boost'' for select races in its eleventh season. This strategic addition is set to debut at the Jeddah E-Prix on February 14-15, marking a significant advancement in race dynamics.

The 'pit boost' feature will challenge participating teams to weigh the benefits of a 10% energy boost against the risk of losing track position. By providing a 30-second, 600kW surge of energy in the pitlane, it introduces a new layer of strategy and unpredictability to the all-electric racing series.

Previously, Formula E utilized the Fanboost feature from 2014 to 2022. The 'pit boost' is anticipated to push teams and drivers to make critical decisions under pressure, potentially leading to dramatic race outcomes and showcasing the series' commitment to continuous innovation. Co-founder Alberto Longo emphasized the enhanced excitement this will bring to fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)