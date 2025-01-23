Gukesh Overtakes Erigaisi: India's New Chess Maestro Shines

In a swift rise to the top ranks of chess, India's D Gukesh has overtaken compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to become the nation's highest-ranked player, securing the fourth spot globally according to the latest FIDE rankings.

Gukesh achieved this milestone after a remarkable win against Vincent Keymer of Germany during the Tata Steel Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, accumulating an impressive 2784 rating points. Meanwhile, Erigaisi, who once held the top Indian spot, has dropped to fifth place with 2779.5 points.

Gukesh has been in stellar form since clinching the world title in Singapore last December and continues to impress with his unbeaten streak in the current tournament. As Gukesh thrives, Erigaisi faces challenges, managing just one point so far in the Tata Steel event.

(With inputs from agencies.)