Left Menu

Manchester City Signs Egyptian Forward Omar Marmoush for €70 Million

Manchester City has secured Egyptian international Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €70 million. Marmoush, City’s third signing this window, has an impressive record with 37 goals since 2023. Eager to contribute to City's winning culture, he's anticipated to make a significant impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:56 IST
Manchester City Signs Egyptian Forward Omar Marmoush for €70 Million

Manchester City announced the acquisition of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal. While financial details remain undisclosed, sources indicate a valuation of approximately €70 million plus bonuses.

Marmoush joins as the third January signing for City, following centre backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. The 25-year-old has netted 37 goals and made 20 assists in 67 appearances since joining Frankfurt in 2023.

Excited about his new role, Marmoush praised the club's facilities and coaching, emphasizing his ambition to win trophies. As the Premier League's reigning champions, City currently stands fifth, trailing Liverpool by 12 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025