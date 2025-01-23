Manchester City Signs Egyptian Forward Omar Marmoush for €70 Million

Manchester City announced the acquisition of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal. While financial details remain undisclosed, sources indicate a valuation of approximately €70 million plus bonuses.

Marmoush joins as the third January signing for City, following centre backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. The 25-year-old has netted 37 goals and made 20 assists in 67 appearances since joining Frankfurt in 2023.

Excited about his new role, Marmoush praised the club's facilities and coaching, emphasizing his ambition to win trophies. As the Premier League's reigning champions, City currently stands fifth, trailing Liverpool by 12 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)