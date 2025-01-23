Left Menu

Strategic Decision Making: India's Cricketing Dilemma

Irfan Pathan supports India's decision to delay Mohammed Shami's return post-injury, instead opting for a spin-heavy attack, which proved successful against England. With concerns about a lack of fast-bowling backup, Pathan advises inclusion of Mohammed Siraj. He highlights the importance of domestic cricket for player development.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced his support for the Indian cricket team's decision to delay Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket after a prolonged injury lay-off. Despite being fit, Shami was not fielded in the first T20I against England, as India opted for a spin-heavy lineup.

The strategy paid off as India bowled out England for 132 and chased down the target comfortably. Pathan highlighted Shami's experience and honesty in assessing his health, emphasizing the need for cautious management of his return.

Pathan also commented on the concerns regarding the lack of pace-bowling backups for the Champions Trophy, suggesting Mohammed Siraj as a potential inclusion. He stressed the significance of playing regularly in domestic cricket to ensure player readiness and improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

