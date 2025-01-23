Left Menu

Sabalenka Storms into Third Australian Open Final with Power Play

Aryna Sabalenka, the double defending champion, defeated Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 to secure her place in the Australian Open final. Despite initial setbacks, Sabalenka found her form to dominate the match. She aims to win her fourth Grand Slam and make history with a third consecutive Australian Open title.

23-01-2025
Aryna Sabalenka showcased immense power and resilience to overcome Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2, advancing to her third straight Australian Open final. As the top seed, Sabalenka now awaits the winner between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the final showdown at Rod Laver Arena.

Despite a shaky start trailing 2-0 with multiple unforced errors, Sabalenka regained her form, employing a dependable forehand to outplay Badosa. Her determination was evident as she expressed pride in her team and ambition to etch her name in history by winning another Grand Slam title.

Badosa, after eliminating Coco Gauff in a surprising quarter-final, could not withstand Sabalenka's sustained pressure, ultimately succumbing to a double-fault. Friends off the court, Sabalenka quipped about their post-match friendship, highlighting camaraderie despite the fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

