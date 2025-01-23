Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket Association Sets New Guinness World Record with Innovative Celebration

The Mumbai Cricket Association has set a new Guinness World Record with the 'Largest Cricket Ball Sentence' at Wankhede Stadium, commemorating its 50th anniversary. Using 14,505 leather balls, they honored late cricketers like Eknath Solkar, while celebrating Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy and inspiring future players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:32 IST
Mumbai Cricket Association Sets New Guinness World Record with Innovative Celebration
MCA has established a unique world record. (Photo- MCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) marked a historic milestone by clinching the Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Cricket Ball Sentence.' This achievement commemorated the golden jubilee of Wankhede Stadium, echoing the venue's enduring legacy in the cricket world since India challenged West Indies in its first international match in 1975.

Paying homage to the late Eknath Solkar, who remarkably scored a century in that debut match, and other distinguished players from Mumbai, the MCA meticulously arranged 14,505 leather balls on the field. These balls spelled out 'Fifty Years of Wankhede Stadium,' showcasing the association's unwavering dedication to sporting excellence.

In a bid to inspire future cricketing stars, MCA intends to distribute the record-setting balls to schools, clubs, and NGOs in Mumbai. This symbolic gesture aims to foster a passion for the sport among budding players. The grand event was punctuated by the presence of cricket icons and cultural performances, adding to the evening's splendor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025