Mumbai Cricket Association Sets New Guinness World Record with Innovative Celebration

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) marked a historic milestone by clinching the Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Cricket Ball Sentence.' This achievement commemorated the golden jubilee of Wankhede Stadium, echoing the venue's enduring legacy in the cricket world since India challenged West Indies in its first international match in 1975.

Paying homage to the late Eknath Solkar, who remarkably scored a century in that debut match, and other distinguished players from Mumbai, the MCA meticulously arranged 14,505 leather balls on the field. These balls spelled out 'Fifty Years of Wankhede Stadium,' showcasing the association's unwavering dedication to sporting excellence.

In a bid to inspire future cricketing stars, MCA intends to distribute the record-setting balls to schools, clubs, and NGOs in Mumbai. This symbolic gesture aims to foster a passion for the sport among budding players. The grand event was punctuated by the presence of cricket icons and cultural performances, adding to the evening's splendor.

(With inputs from agencies.)