Irfan Pathan Advocates Patience in Shami's Return to Indian Squad
Irfan Pathan supports India's decision to cautiously reintegrate Mohammed Shami after an injury, emphasizing the importance of honest self-assessment. With upcoming matches and the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Pathan stresses the need for fitness and pace-bowling depth, while urging the inclusion of Mohammed Siraj as a backup.
Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has voiced his support for the team's cautious approach in delaying Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated return to international cricket following a lengthy injury layoff. Pathan believes both the team management and Shami will make the appropriate decision at the right moment.
Despite proving his fitness in domestic cricket, Shami was absent from India's lineup in the first T20I against England. Instead, India opted for a spin-heavy attack, which succeeded, dismissing England for just 132 runs. Pathan emphasized Shami's experience and honest self-assessment as key factors in deciding his comeback timeline.
Pathan also expressed concerns over the lack of pace-bowling options, suggesting Mohammed Siraj as a potential backup in the squad for the Champions Trophy. He remarked on the challenges senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli face and highlighted the vital role of domestic cricket in developing future Indian cricket talent.
