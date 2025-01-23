Celebrating a Century: The 10th Caterpillar Bangalore District Cricket Tournament

Left Menu

GMMCO India inaugurated the 10th Caterpillar Bangalore District Cricket Tournament at the Padukone-Dravid Centre in Bengaluru. The event marks Caterpillar's 100th anniversary, with cricket legend Javagal Srinath gracing the inauguration. The tournament features teams CAT, GMMCO, GCPL, and UTE competing in dynamic formats.

Updated: 23-01-2025 17:12 IST
The prestigious Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru played host to the 10th edition of the Caterpillar Bangalore District Cricket Tournament, successfully inaugurated by GMMCO India. This year, the tournament happily coincides with the 100th anniversary of Caterpillar, celebrating a legacy of excellence and innovation, core values that reflect in GMMCO's mission.

The opening ceremony was elevated by the esteemed presence of Shri Javagal Srinath, a revered figure in Indian cricket. Known for his extraordinary career as a fast bowler, Mr. Srinath's participation added immense prestige to the event, inspiring players and guests alike with his insights on the unifying power of sports.

The tournament sees four dynamic teams—CAT, GMMCO, GCPL, and UTE from Sri Lanka—compete in formats such as T8 and T20. Since its inception in 2014, the event has hosted Caterpillar dealers across India, promoting collaboration and innovation. As the 10th edition unfolds, excitement and sportsmanship define this cricketing celebration.

