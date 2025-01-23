Michael Clarke Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

In a significant milestone for Australian cricket, former captain Michael Clarke will be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame at this year's Australian Cricket Awards, as reported by cricket.com.au. Clarke joins a distinguished roster of cricket legends, including Don Bradman, Shane Warne, and Ricky Ponting.

Clarke's cricketing journey is marked by impressive achievements. After captaining Australia's U-19 World Cup team, he debuted internationally against England in January 2003. His Test debut in 2004 against India was memorable with a score of 151. Across 115 Test matches, he scored 8,643 runs, including a remarkable year in 2012 where he amassed 1,595 runs with four double centuries.

As captain, Clarke won 50 out of 74 Tests and led Australia to notable victories, such as a 5-0 Ashes series win. In ODIs, he scored 7,981 runs, contributing to Australia's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2015. His all-format career includes over 17,000 runs and 94 wickets, establishing him as one of Australia's cricketing greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)