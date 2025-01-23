Left Menu

Michael Clarke Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke celebrates his induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Clarke's illustrious career includes significant achievements like a triple century, leading Australia to a 5-0 Ashes victory, and World Cup wins in 2007 and 2015. His debut marks him as a standout cricket legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:41 IST
Michael Clarke Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame
Michael Clarke. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant milestone for Australian cricket, former captain Michael Clarke will be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame at this year's Australian Cricket Awards, as reported by cricket.com.au. Clarke joins a distinguished roster of cricket legends, including Don Bradman, Shane Warne, and Ricky Ponting.

Clarke's cricketing journey is marked by impressive achievements. After captaining Australia's U-19 World Cup team, he debuted internationally against England in January 2003. His Test debut in 2004 against India was memorable with a score of 151. Across 115 Test matches, he scored 8,643 runs, including a remarkable year in 2012 where he amassed 1,595 runs with four double centuries.

As captain, Clarke won 50 out of 74 Tests and led Australia to notable victories, such as a 5-0 Ashes series win. In ODIs, he scored 7,981 runs, contributing to Australia's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2015. His all-format career includes over 17,000 runs and 94 wickets, establishing him as one of Australia's cricketing greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025