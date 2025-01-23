Ajeetesh Sandhu Shines in Philippine Open First Round

Ajeetesh Sandhu had an impressive start at the Philippine Open, currently tied for fifth place and only two shots behind the leader, Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Sandhu's scorecard for the day included a remarkable eagle on the ninth hole, alongside a double bogey on the tenth at the pristine Masters course of Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.

He carries his form from last season's successes on the domestic PGTI Tour, while compatriots SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, and Yuvraj Sandhu had mixed results on the course.

