Left Menu

Ajeetesh Sandhu Shines in Philippine Open First Round

Ajeetesh Sandhu is tied for fifth place at the Philippine Open after the first round, trailing leader Sadom Kaewkanjana by two shots. Sandhu's round featured an eagle and a double bogey, as he continues his strong form from previous seasons. Other Indian players also performed notably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:02 IST
Ajeetesh Sandhu Shines in Philippine Open First Round
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Ajeetesh Sandhu had an impressive start at the Philippine Open, currently tied for fifth place and only two shots behind the leader, Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Sandhu's scorecard for the day included a remarkable eagle on the ninth hole, alongside a double bogey on the tenth at the pristine Masters course of Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club.

He carries his form from last season's successes on the domestic PGTI Tour, while compatriots SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, and Yuvraj Sandhu had mixed results on the course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025