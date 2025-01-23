Left Menu

Indian Youngsters Gear Up for Davis Cup Battle Against Togo

Young Indian players Karan Singh, Yuvan Nandal, and Chirag Duhan headlined Thursday's intensive Davis Cup training session against Togo at DLTA. With senior player Ramkumar Ramanathan joining, preparations continue under Coach Ashutosh Singh. Despite Togo's modest ranking, intensity remains high, focusing on strategic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:11 IST
Indian Youngsters Gear Up for Davis Cup Battle Against Togo
Karan
  • Country:
  • India

Young Indian tennis talents, Karan Singh, Yuvan Nandal, and Chirag Duhan, engaged in rigorous training at the DLTA to prepare for the forthcoming Davis Cup tie against Togo. The practice session emphasized live drills to assess the players' agility and readiness.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, a seasoned player on the squad, stepped in midway through the practice and is set to intensify his training. Meanwhile, teammates Sasi Mukund, N Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli are expected to join soon, with the latter two having recently competed in the Australian Open.

Coach Ashutosh Singh led the sessions, focusing on enhancing each player's technique ahead of the competition. Despite Togo lacking high-ranking players, Ramanathan stressed the importance of maintaining match intensity due to the unpredictability of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025