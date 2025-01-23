Indian Youngsters Gear Up for Davis Cup Battle Against Togo

Young Indian tennis talents, Karan Singh, Yuvan Nandal, and Chirag Duhan, engaged in rigorous training at the DLTA to prepare for the forthcoming Davis Cup tie against Togo. The practice session emphasized live drills to assess the players' agility and readiness.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, a seasoned player on the squad, stepped in midway through the practice and is set to intensify his training. Meanwhile, teammates Sasi Mukund, N Sriram Balaji, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli are expected to join soon, with the latter two having recently competed in the Australian Open.

Coach Ashutosh Singh led the sessions, focusing on enhancing each player's technique ahead of the competition. Despite Togo lacking high-ranking players, Ramanathan stressed the importance of maintaining match intensity due to the unpredictability of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)