World Cricket Connects to Tackle Sport's Challenges

Jay Shah, ICC chairperson, is joining the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board, an independent body aiming to shape the future of cricket. The board will focus on discussing key issues in the sport at a high-profile forum at Lord's. The initiative seeks to enhance cricket's global success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:33 IST
Jay Shah, the influential ICC chairperson, has been appointed to the newly formed World Cricket Connects Advisory Board. This esteemed group emerges as a pivotal forum to address the myriad challenges and opportunities within cricket.

The Advisory Board is set to convene at Lord's on June 7 and 8, aligning with the ICC World Test Championship Final. Shah, who took on his ICC role last December, will utilize the platform to share insights with cricket's elite.

The forum, established by the Marylebone Cricket Club, aims to become the leading symposium in cricket, fostering strategic discussions and formulating consensual pathways to ensure the sport's prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

