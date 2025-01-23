Left Menu

Siddharth Desai's Record-Breaking Performance in Ranji Trophy

Siddharth Desai's 9 wickets for 36 runs set a new record for Gujarat in first-class cricket, breaking the previous figure held by Jasubhai Patel. This spectacular performance led Gujarat to a commanding position against Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:48 IST
Siddharth Desai's Record-Breaking Performance in Ranji Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Young left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai made history with his astonishing performance, claiming 9 for 36, the best first-class bowling figures for Gujarat, and dismantling Uttarakhand on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group B match.

Desai's feat broke Jasubhai Patel's long-standing record of 8 for 21 from the 1960-61 season, as he ravaged Uttarakhand's batting order with his skillful bowling. Ultimately, the visitors were bowled out for just 111 runs in 30 overs.

Meanwhile, opener Tanmay Agarwal scored an unbeaten 137 for Hyderabad, and Khaleel Ahmed achieved his first-class five-wicket haul against Vidarbha, while Shaik Rasheed's ton highlighted Andhra's innings against Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025