Siddharth Desai's Record-Breaking Performance in Ranji Trophy

Young left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai made history with his astonishing performance, claiming 9 for 36, the best first-class bowling figures for Gujarat, and dismantling Uttarakhand on day one of their Ranji Trophy Group B match.

Desai's feat broke Jasubhai Patel's long-standing record of 8 for 21 from the 1960-61 season, as he ravaged Uttarakhand's batting order with his skillful bowling. Ultimately, the visitors were bowled out for just 111 runs in 30 overs.

Meanwhile, opener Tanmay Agarwal scored an unbeaten 137 for Hyderabad, and Khaleel Ahmed achieved his first-class five-wicket haul against Vidarbha, while Shaik Rasheed's ton highlighted Andhra's innings against Puducherry.

