Sabalenka and Keys Set Up Heavy Metal Showdown in Australian Open Final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys overcame challenging starts to secure their places in the Australian Open Final. Sabalenka defeated Paula Badosa with sheer power, while Keys staged a dramatic comeback against Iga Swiatek. The final showdown promises a battle of big hitters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:58 IST
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys demonstrated resilience on their way to contrasting victories, setting the stage for a thrilling Australian Open final. Both players, known for their power-packed performances, faced initial struggles but eventually emerged victorious in their respective semi-final matches on Thursday.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka showcased her formidable power game by overpowering friend Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2. This win advances Sabalenka to her third consecutive title match at the season's first Grand Slam, where she will pursue her fourth major title. Meanwhile, American Madison Keys displayed remarkable fight, recovering from a set down to edge out Swiatek in an electrifying 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) victory. This triumph marks Keys' debut final at the Australian Open.

Despite past challenges, Keys has experienced a resurgence, highlighted by this win over world number two Swiatek. Her determination was evident as she rallied from behind, showcasing heavy ball-striking and clutch serving. Both players look poised for an intense final, promising fans an exciting showdown of tennis prowess.

