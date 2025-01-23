Juventus Bolsters Attack with Kolo Muani Signing

In a strategic move to fortify their offensive lineup, Juventus announced the acquisition of French forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris St Germain. The deal, valued at one million euros with potential additional fees, underscores Juventus' intent to bolster their attack for the remainder of the season.

Kolo Muani found himself sidelined at PSG under the management of Luis Enrique, having started in only two league matches this season though initially demonstrating promise by scoring two goals early in the campaign. Despite his club struggles, he remains a notable presence in the French national squad led by Didier Deschamps. The 26-year-old was a 90-million-euro acquisition for PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023, culminating in 11 goals over 54 matches.

Juventus, currently the lone unbeaten team in Serie A, sits fifth in the standings partly due to 13 draws in 21 games. They trail leaders Napoli by 13 points and are set for a vital clash in Naples come Saturday. The club hopes Kolo Muani will be instrumental in their push to close the gap at the top of the table. ($1 = 0.9602 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)