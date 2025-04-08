Left Menu

Luis Enrique and Unai Emery Gear Up for Tactical Showdown in Champions League Quarterfinal

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique dismissed the notion of being favorites against Aston Villa in their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal. Both teams bring contrasting backgrounds, with PSG being seasoned competitors and Villa returning to this stage for the first time since 1983. The match promises a tactical battle against Unai Emery's versatile side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:33 IST
Luis Enrique
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Luis Enrique has downplayed his team's status as favorites ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal match against Aston Villa. Speaking at a press conference, Enrique emphasized the unpredictability of the sport, highlighting the fierce competition presented by Villa, who have made a comeback to this stage after decades.

PSG, under Enrique's guidance, clinched their 13th Ligue 1 title recently, while Villa, coached by Unai Emery, is on an impressive winning streak. The upcoming face-off with Emery, a mastermind known for his tactical acumen, promises to be an intense encounter. Emery's Villa is notable for its adaptability and tactical versatility, making it a challenging game for PSG.

Enrique acknowledged Emery as a formidable opponent from their days coaching in Spain. Both teams are set to face off with intricacies in strategies, as Villa's attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, on loan from PSG, is free to play. Despite PSG's unbeaten domestic run, Enrique has warned his players against lapses in concentration, especially with Marquinhos suspended for the first leg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

