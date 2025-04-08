Napoli Stumbles, Bologna Soars: Serie A Showdown Intensifies
Napoli squandered a chance to close in on Serie A leader Inter Milan, drawing 1-1 against Bologna. Bologna moved closer to a Champions League spot, surpassing Juventus for fourth place. Frank Anguissa opened for Napoli, but Dan Ndoye's second-half backheel equalizer earned Bologna a crucial point.
Napoli missed a vital opportunity to narrow the Serie A gap with a 1-1 draw against Bologna, losing a potential gain on leader Inter Milan. The evening began promisingly for Napoli with Frank Anguissa's striking run and goal in the 18th minute, capitalizing on a weak Bologna defense.
Bologna, however, responded with determination, as Dan Ndoye equalized in the second half with a standout backheel finish, perfectly set up by Jens Odgaard's precise pass, leaving the goalkeeper helpless and securing a vital point for the home team.
The draw proves significant for Bologna, moving them above Juventus into the coveted fourth Champions League spot. Despite Santiago Castro's late missed chance, Bologna is now one point ahead of Juventus and two ahead of Lazio, intensifying the race for European competition.
