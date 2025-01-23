India Dominates England with Commanding T20I Victory in Kolkata

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, India emerged victorious over England in the first T20I of the series in Kolkata. Former India captain Kapil Dev praised the team for its exceptional performance, highlighting the achievement as they prepare for the Champions Trophy.

India's comprehensive seven-wicket win was marked by remarkable bowling and batting. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy dismantled England's lineup, restricting them to a modest total of 132. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting secured the win with more than seven overs remaining.

Kapil Dev expressed his ongoing support for the Indian team, emphasizing the significance of this win as India gears up for the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy next month. Despite some form concerns, India remains a strong contender for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)