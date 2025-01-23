Left Menu

India Dominates England with Commanding T20I Victory in Kolkata

India achieved a convincing victory over England in the first T20I of the series held in Kolkata. Kapil Dev lauded India's all-rounded performance, which was crucial in restricting England to 132. The win sets a high note for India ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:17 IST
India Dominates England with Commanding T20I Victory in Kolkata
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, India emerged victorious over England in the first T20I of the series in Kolkata. Former India captain Kapil Dev praised the team for its exceptional performance, highlighting the achievement as they prepare for the Champions Trophy.

India's comprehensive seven-wicket win was marked by remarkable bowling and batting. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy dismantled England's lineup, restricting them to a modest total of 132. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting secured the win with more than seven overs remaining.

Kapil Dev expressed his ongoing support for the Indian team, emphasizing the significance of this win as India gears up for the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy next month. Despite some form concerns, India remains a strong contender for the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025