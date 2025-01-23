Left Menu

Shenzhen Takes Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup Finals Arrive in China

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held in Shenzhen, China, marking the first time the event is hosted there. With a record 146 nations participating, the competition aims to promote cultural exchange while supporting women's sports. Hosts China and Italy automatically qualify for the finals.

23-01-2025
The International Tennis Federation announced that the Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be hosted in Shenzhen, China, from this year until 2027, marking a first for China. The decision aims to promote cultural exchange and diversity through this prestigious women's international tennis team competition.

The move is celebrated by tennis players, including Paris Games gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, who sees it as a significant progress for tennis and women's sports in China. Zheng expressed hope that it would inspire young girls to pursue tennis. Meanwhile, tennis legend Billie Jean King praised Shenzhen for embodying growth and innovation.

The tournament's hosting landscape is diverse, with qualifying ties set across different countries. Groups will be battling it out starting April 7, with top teams advancing to the Finals. Spain, Italy, and China are key players, with the host nations and champions securing automatic entries.

