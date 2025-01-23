Hyderabad FC Triumphs in Thrilling ISL Encounter, Ends Winless Streak

Hyderabad FC secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, marking a triumphant end to their nine-match winless run in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season. The team displayed an aggressive approach from the onset, launching several attacking maneuvers that set the tone for the high-stakes encounter.

The game saw Hyderabad FC recording four touches within the Jamshedpur FC box during the first half, with Muhammad Rafi scoring his first ISL goal in the 12th minute after an impressive setup by Manoj Mohammad. Despite this early lead, Jamshedpur FC responded with Javi Hernandez seizing two penalties within minutes, putting them ahead.

In the second half, Hyderabad FC regained control and equalized through Joseph Sunny. The decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when Andrei Alba, capitalizing on a precise assist from Manoj, clinched the victory with a stunning strike. The win awarded Hyderabad FC all three points in this fiercely contested match.

