Left Menu

Hyderabad FC Triumphs in Thrilling ISL Encounter, Ends Winless Streak

Hyderabad FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a gripping ISL match, ending their nine-game winless streak. A strong offense led by Andrei Alba's decisive goal in the 74th minute secured the victory for Hyderabad FC. Jamshedpur briefly led with Javi Hernandez's penalties but couldn't maintain the advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:33 IST
Hyderabad FC Triumphs in Thrilling ISL Encounter, Ends Winless Streak
Hyderabad FC players in action (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, marking a triumphant end to their nine-match winless run in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season. The team displayed an aggressive approach from the onset, launching several attacking maneuvers that set the tone for the high-stakes encounter.

The game saw Hyderabad FC recording four touches within the Jamshedpur FC box during the first half, with Muhammad Rafi scoring his first ISL goal in the 12th minute after an impressive setup by Manoj Mohammad. Despite this early lead, Jamshedpur FC responded with Javi Hernandez seizing two penalties within minutes, putting them ahead.

In the second half, Hyderabad FC regained control and equalized through Joseph Sunny. The decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when Andrei Alba, capitalizing on a precise assist from Manoj, clinched the victory with a stunning strike. The win awarded Hyderabad FC all three points in this fiercely contested match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025