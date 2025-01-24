RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Stands Firm Amidst Controversy Over Pay
England Rugby Football Union CEO, Bill Sweeney, defends his substantial pay package amidst criticism and the call for a special general meeting by dissatisfied clubs. Despite rare RFU losses and internal upheaval, Sweeney remains committed to his role, emphasizing progress in financial stability and defending the incentive bonuses issued.
England Rugby Football Union's CEO, Bill Sweeney, has defended his lucrative pay package amidst rising discontent from rugby clubs. On Thursday, Sweeney firmly stated he had no intention of stepping down despite calls for a special general meeting addressing financial concerns and governance within the RFU.
Recent accounts revealed that Sweeney's earnings soared to 1.1 million pounds for the fiscal year 2023-24, sparking outrage due to the RFU's record 37.9 million pound operating loss. In addition to Sweeney, several other executives received significant bonuses, a decision under scrutiny by more than 100 member clubs.
In response, Sweeney plans to visit clubs nationwide to communicate his perspective and address worries about representation and decision-making processes within the RFU. Sweeney, who joined the union in 2019, insists on the value he adds to an organization plagued by both financial challenges and pressured by performance expectations.
