RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Stands Firm Amidst Controversy Over Pay

England Rugby Football Union's CEO, Bill Sweeney, has defended his lucrative pay package amidst rising discontent from rugby clubs. On Thursday, Sweeney firmly stated he had no intention of stepping down despite calls for a special general meeting addressing financial concerns and governance within the RFU.

Recent accounts revealed that Sweeney's earnings soared to 1.1 million pounds for the fiscal year 2023-24, sparking outrage due to the RFU's record 37.9 million pound operating loss. In addition to Sweeney, several other executives received significant bonuses, a decision under scrutiny by more than 100 member clubs.

In response, Sweeney plans to visit clubs nationwide to communicate his perspective and address worries about representation and decision-making processes within the RFU. Sweeney, who joined the union in 2019, insists on the value he adds to an organization plagued by both financial challenges and pressured by performance expectations.

