The Los Angeles Dodgers are making waves this offseason by emerging as Major League Baseball's latest 'Evil Empire,' thanks to strategic player acquisitions that place them among the frontrunners for back-to-back World Series championships.

The team's previously perceived vulnerability, its starting rotation, has been robustly addressed with the signing of Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award victor, and the addition of coveted international star Roki Sasaki, boosting the Dodgers' squad remarkably.

Further strengthening comes from bullpen enhancements such as signing closer Tanner Scott, alongside potential acquisition of Kirby Yates, gearing the Dodgers towards repeating historic consecutive championship wins not seen since the New York Yankees' heyday from 1998 to 2000.

