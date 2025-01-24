Left Menu

Chess Masters Battle for Supremacy at Tata Steel Tournament

World champion D Gukesh is set to challenge Nodirbek Abdusattorov, while Praggnanandhaa aims to maintain his lead against Wei Yi in the Tata Steel Chess tournament. Indian players are performing well, with Praggnanandhaa leading the rankings and Gukesh achieving significant victories.

Wijkaanzee | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:25 IST
World champion D Gukesh is preparing to face Nodirbek Abdusattorov after a break in the Tata Steel Chess tournament. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa, who shares the lead, will aim to consolidate his position against defending champion Wei Yi. Indian players have shown strong performances so far.

Praggnanandhaa has shone bright in the tournament, securing victories against Indian rivals and earning a spot in the top-10 world rankings. Gukesh has also made significant progress, becoming the new world No. 4. Despite early setbacks, Erigaisi and Mendonca are determined to improve in the remaining rounds.

In the challengers' section, R Vaishali has displayed impressive gameplay, notably defeating Nodirbek Yakubboev. Both Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh have challenging matches ahead, but their performances highlight India's rising talent in chess on a global stage.

