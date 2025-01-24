Left Menu

Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Victory After Shootout Showdown

Delhi SG Pipers emerged victorious against Odisha Warriors with a 3-2 shootout win, thanks to Elodie Picard's goalkeeping skills. Despite opportunities, Odisha failed to capitalize, resulting in their loss. Skipper Neha Goyal remains optimistic for future matches as both teams showcased thrilling gameplay in the Women's Hockey India League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:05 IST
Odisha Warriors skipper Neha Goyal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi SG Pipers secured a narrow 3-2 victory over the Odisha Warriors in a gripping match on Thursday, advancing in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL). The encounter was marked by a tense penalty shootout, with Elodie Picard's outstanding performance in goal ultimately clinching the win for Delhi.

The match saw goals from Navneet Kaur and Yibbi Jansen, leaving both sides tied at 1-1 by the end of regulation. Delhi's consistent pressure on the left flank and strategic plays allowed them to break the deadlock and pave their way to victory in the penalty shootout.

Despite the loss, Odisha Warriors captain Neha Goyal expressed confidence in her team, emphasizing missed chances but highlighting their readiness for the competition's finals. The match showcased both teams' determination and skill in a thrilling HIL encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

