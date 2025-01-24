Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Victory After Shootout Showdown

The Delhi SG Pipers secured a narrow 3-2 victory over the Odisha Warriors in a gripping match on Thursday, advancing in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL). The encounter was marked by a tense penalty shootout, with Elodie Picard's outstanding performance in goal ultimately clinching the win for Delhi.

The match saw goals from Navneet Kaur and Yibbi Jansen, leaving both sides tied at 1-1 by the end of regulation. Delhi's consistent pressure on the left flank and strategic plays allowed them to break the deadlock and pave their way to victory in the penalty shootout.

Despite the loss, Odisha Warriors captain Neha Goyal expressed confidence in her team, emphasizing missed chances but highlighting their readiness for the competition's finals. The match showcased both teams' determination and skill in a thrilling HIL encounter.

