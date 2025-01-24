Sports Highlights: From Australian Open Triumphs to NBA All-Stars Selections

Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers showcased resilience at Melbourne Park, overcoming a set deficit to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles final against compatriots Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith.

Ohio State basketball achieved an impressive win against Maryland in a Big Ten Conference duel, propelled by standout performances from Jaloni Cambridge and supporting players.

In the NBA, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were announced as Eastern Conference starters for the upcoming All-Star Game, joining stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

