Sports Highlights: From Australian Open Triumphs to NBA All-Stars Selections

Highlights of current sports news include Olivia Gadecki and John Peers winning the Australian Open mixed doubles title, Ohio State's victory over Maryland, Liam Coen's coaching negotiations, and multiple NBA updates, including Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns named NBA All-Star starters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers showcased resilience at Melbourne Park, overcoming a set deficit to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles final against compatriots Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith.

Ohio State basketball achieved an impressive win against Maryland in a Big Ten Conference duel, propelled by standout performances from Jaloni Cambridge and supporting players.

In the NBA, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were announced as Eastern Conference starters for the upcoming All-Star Game, joining stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

