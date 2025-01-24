Left Menu

'Sabalenka's Quest for Historic Three-Peat: Will She Secure Australian Open Glory?'

Defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Madison Keys in the final, aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive titles. Sabalenka, favored to win, demonstrates strong mental resilience and aims to join tennis legends with this victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:55 IST
'Sabalenka's Quest for Historic Three-Peat: Will She Secure Australian Open Glory?'
Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka stands on the brink of history as she prepares to battle Madison Keys in the Australian Open final. If victorious, she will become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win the event three years running. Sabalenka's track record and mental strength make her the favorite.

Sabalenka's journey has been defined by her powerful gameplay and consistency, crucial attributes which have brought her to the finals. This win would not only cement her as a modern legend but also secure her spot alongside tennis greats like Margaret Court and Steffi Graf.

Meanwhile, Keys has emerged as a surprising contender, having defeated top-ranked players to reach the final. Her aggressive play style promises a thrilling showdown as she seeks to become the fifth U.S. player since 2000 to claim the Australian title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

