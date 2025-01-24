Innovations Set to Transform Big Bash League

The iconic Australian T20 tournament, Big Bash League (BBL), is considering a raft of innovations to enhance its appeal for both crowds and international stars. Among proposed changes are 'double play run-outs' and 'designated hitters,' initially reported by the 'Sydney Morning Herald.'

Cricket Australia sources confirm high-level talks are ongoing for BBL15, aiming for landmark rule alterations. The double play concept allows dismissals at both ends, subject to players' and broadcasters' approval. Meanwhile, the 'designated hitter' proposal would let one player focus solely on batting.

Stakeholder discussions are pending, though enhancements inspired by England's 'The Hundred' and baseball are in the pipeline. Other potential changes include altered bowling end policies. CA aims to finalize these innovations by mid-year, with input from the Playing Conditions Advisory Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)