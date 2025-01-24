Madison Keys: A Transformation Tale Ahead of Australian Open Final Showdown

Madison Keys is gearing up to clash with Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, showcasing significant changes since her 2017 U.S. Open runner-up finish. Her updated racket aims to protect her shoulder and offers improved power control.

This season, Keys is coached by her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo. She has shifted her mentality, embracing nerves rather than fighting them, a strategy she credits for evolving her gameplay. Memories of unforced errors in the past U.S. Open final against Sloane Stephens have driven her to refine her approach.

In a tense semifinal against Iga Swiatek, Keys demonstrated resilience, overcoming a third-set tiebreaker to prevail. Her aggressive style mirrors Sabalenka's, bolstered by Fratangelo's advice to maintain aggressive strikes. As Keys eyes the Australian Open trophy, she seeks to emulate Sabalenka's fearless playstyle.

