Alexander Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Triumph Amid Djokovic's Unexpected Exit
Alexander Zverev is poised for a chance at a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic retired in the semi-finals due to an injury. Zverev, who advanced to his third Grand Slam final, feels prepared for Sunday's final and credits support from Djokovic.
Alexander Zverev is gearing up for a shot at his long-awaited Grand Slam title at the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic's premature retirement from their semi-final match.
Advancing to his third Grand Slam final and his first at Melbourne Park, Zverev's victory was sealed when Djokovic, a ten-time champion, withdrew due to a muscle injury after the initial 7-6(5) set. The German athlete anticipated a more grueling match against the Serbian icon, yet believes the abbreviated game won't affect his performance as he heads into Sunday's final.
Having faced near-success in past Grand Slams, including a heart-wrenching loss at the 2020 U.S. Open and a grueling defeat by Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open, Zverev made strategic changes by reuniting with his trainer Jez Green and seeking advice from Djokovic himself. Despite fans' negative reaction to his opponent's exit, Zverev remains grateful for Djokovic's encouragement and focused on winning his first major title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
