Women Cricketers Dominate: Mandhana and Sharma Shine in ICC ODI Team of 2024

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were recognized in the ICC women's ODI Team of the Year 2024. Mandhana was the top run-scorer in ODIs, also vying for Cricketer of the Year. Deepti demonstrated her all-round talent with key performances. The men's team lacked Indian representation, dominated by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:32 IST
Smriti Mandhana Image Credit: Twitter(@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Prominent Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have been named in the ICC women's ODI Team of the Year 2024, underscoring their extraordinary contributions to the sport. However, no Indian male player made it to the men's list, which was largely filled by cricketers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Mandhana's incredible batting skills led her to become the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs this year, totaling 747 runs from 13 matches. Her performance included multiple centuries against top teams, reaching a significant milestone as the highest century-maker for India in the Women's 50-over format.

Deepti Sharma showcased her all-rounder prowess, tallying 186 runs and securing 24 wickets in 2024. Her versatile skills landed her crucial match-winning performances, also earning her spots on the team list. Meanwhile, the limited backend perspective reflects India's main problem with the men’s team facing fewer matches compared to the player's cohort from Sri Lanka and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

