Son Jun-ho's Lifetime Ban in China: A New Beginning Abroad

In a significant turn of events, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Friday that FIFA has declined to extend the Chinese Football Association's lifetime match-fixing ban on South Korean player Son Jun-ho to the rest of the world.

This development leaves the 32-year-old footballer's ban applicable only within China, thereby opening doors for him to play in South Korea's K League or elsewhere globally. Son, previously the 2020 K League MVP, was accused of match-fixing while playing for Shandong Taishan in May 2023.

Denying all charges, Son claims his confession was made under duress, alleging threats of his wife's arrest. After a brief stint with Suwon FC, his career remains in limbo ahead of the 2025 K-League season.

