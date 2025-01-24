Left Menu

Son Jun-ho's Lifetime Ban in China: A New Beginning Abroad

FIFA has rejected extending the Chinese-imposed lifetime ban on South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho to a global scale. Accused of match-fixing, Son's ban is now restricted to China, allowing him opportunities in other countries. Son has denied the charges, claiming coercion by Chinese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:35 IST
Son Jun-ho's Lifetime Ban in China: A New Beginning Abroad
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant turn of events, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Friday that FIFA has declined to extend the Chinese Football Association's lifetime match-fixing ban on South Korean player Son Jun-ho to the rest of the world.

This development leaves the 32-year-old footballer's ban applicable only within China, thereby opening doors for him to play in South Korea's K League or elsewhere globally. Son, previously the 2020 K League MVP, was accused of match-fixing while playing for Shandong Taishan in May 2023.

Denying all charges, Son claims his confession was made under duress, alleging threats of his wife's arrest. After a brief stint with Suwon FC, his career remains in limbo ahead of the 2025 K-League season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025