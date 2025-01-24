Triumphant Indian PD Cricket Team Celebrated for Champions Trophy 2025 Victory

The Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team was honored by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, following their triumphant victory at the PD Champions Trophy 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team outshone England in a gripping final match, showcasing commendable skill and resilience.

Supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam, the victorious team was felicitated at the Sports Authority of India. Mandaviya highlighted the government's dedication to empowering athletes with disabilities, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports inclusiveness. He noted their impressive journey, winning five out of six matches and triumphing over England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

The rigorous selection process saw 450 cricketers from 28 states competing in Udaipur, from which 56 were picked for the Challenger Trophy in Jaipur. Ultimately, 17 athletes were chosen to represent the nation. Mandaviya acknowledged the significant achievements of specially-abled athletes, from the Paris Paralympics to the current victory, urging continued support and inspiration for youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)