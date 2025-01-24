Left Menu

Triumphant Indian PD Cricket Team Celebrated for Champions Trophy 2025 Victory

Indian Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the victorious Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team for winning the PD Champions Trophy 2025 in Colombo. Supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India and Svayam, their victory demonstrates both skill and resilience, as well as the government's commitment to inclusive sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:15 IST
Triumphant Indian PD Cricket Team Celebrated for Champions Trophy 2025 Victory
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team was honored by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, following their triumphant victory at the PD Champions Trophy 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team outshone England in a gripping final match, showcasing commendable skill and resilience.

Supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam, the victorious team was felicitated at the Sports Authority of India. Mandaviya highlighted the government's dedication to empowering athletes with disabilities, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports inclusiveness. He noted their impressive journey, winning five out of six matches and triumphing over England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

The rigorous selection process saw 450 cricketers from 28 states competing in Udaipur, from which 56 were picked for the Challenger Trophy in Jaipur. Ultimately, 17 athletes were chosen to represent the nation. Mandaviya acknowledged the significant achievements of specially-abled athletes, from the Paris Paralympics to the current victory, urging continued support and inspiration for youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025