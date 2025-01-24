Left Menu

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024: Stellar Performers Unveiled

The ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024 features top players like India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside global stalwarts such as Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Pat Cummins. These players showcased exceptional performances, setting benchmarks and crafting extraordinary records in the cricketing domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:52 IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024 has been revealed, highlighting the standout performances of cricket elites. This year's team lists Indian cricketing heroes Yashasvi Jaiswal, the versatile Ravindra Jadeja, and the formidable Jasprit Bumrah.

England's batting maestro Joe Root, New Zealand's seasoned player Kane Williamson, and Australian captain Pat Cummins are among the other global figures who have been acknowledged for their remarkable contributions to the sport throughout the year.

All these athletes have had breakthrough performances and created unforgettable cricketing moments, thus earning their spots in this prestigious recognition by the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

