Rising Stars: 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 Kicks Off

In a significant development for Indian hockey, the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 is set to commence from December 23 to 30 at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat. The event promises to spotlight emerging talents vying for glory.

A total of 14 teams, hailing from prominent hockey academies nationwide, will compete in four pools. Pool A includes Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and others, while Pool B highlights the likes of Namdhari Sports Academy. Pool C and D feature equally formidable challengers, each ready for the round-robin challenge.

Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey emphasized the tournament's significance in nurturing young talent, sharing hopes for their future success. Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the championship's role in fortifying the grassroots framework of Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)