Left Menu

Rising Stars: 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 Kicks Off

The 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 begins on December 23 at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat, showcasing budding talents from across the nation. Featuring 14 teams, this tournament serves as a vital platform for young players to gain competitive experience and hone their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST
Rising Stars: 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 Kicks Off
Dilip Tirkey (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian hockey, the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 is set to commence from December 23 to 30 at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat. The event promises to spotlight emerging talents vying for glory.

A total of 14 teams, hailing from prominent hockey academies nationwide, will compete in four pools. Pool A includes Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and others, while Pool B highlights the likes of Namdhari Sports Academy. Pool C and D feature equally formidable challengers, each ready for the round-robin challenge.

Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey emphasized the tournament's significance in nurturing young talent, sharing hopes for their future success. Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the championship's role in fortifying the grassroots framework of Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025