Punjabi Sher Ready to Roar in Legend 90 League with Star-Studded Lineup

The Punjabi Sher, a fresh entrant in the Legend 90 League, boasts an impressive lineup with former Australia captain Aaron Finch and Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwari among its marquee players. Scheduled from February 6 to 18 in Raipur, the team further strengthens its roster with former Afghanistan cricketer Noor Zadran.

The unveil of their official logo, featuring regal armor and a crown, underscores the team's vision of strength, royalty, and dominance. Owned by leading real estate firm Shubh Infra, the Punjabi Sher aims for a strong impact in the league, as stated by Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra.

The Legend 90 League, promising a revolutionary 90-ball format, will showcase cricket legends including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Ross Taylor. Franchises like Chhattisgarh Warriors and Dubai Giants brace for an exciting competition, marking a new era in cricket entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)