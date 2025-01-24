Punjabi Sher Ready to Roar in Legend 90 League with Star-Studded Lineup
The Punjabi Sher, featuring cricket legends Aaron Finch, Saurabh Tiwari, and Noor Zadran, are set to compete in the Legend 90 League in February. Owned by Shubh Infra, this new team promises excitement and strength, embodying the spirit of cricket with their impressive lineup and regal logo.
- Country:
- India
The Punjabi Sher, a fresh entrant in the Legend 90 League, boasts an impressive lineup with former Australia captain Aaron Finch and Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwari among its marquee players. Scheduled from February 6 to 18 in Raipur, the team further strengthens its roster with former Afghanistan cricketer Noor Zadran.
The unveil of their official logo, featuring regal armor and a crown, underscores the team's vision of strength, royalty, and dominance. Owned by leading real estate firm Shubh Infra, the Punjabi Sher aims for a strong impact in the league, as stated by Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra.
The Legend 90 League, promising a revolutionary 90-ball format, will showcase cricket legends including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Ross Taylor. Franchises like Chhattisgarh Warriors and Dubai Giants brace for an exciting competition, marking a new era in cricket entertainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaipur Rugs Expands Footprint with Raipur Store Launch
Tragedy Strikes: Frame Collapse Claims Lives at Raipur Site
Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Disaster Claims Lives
Tragic Collapse in Raipur: Construction Site Mishap Claims Lives
Raipur Protests Escalate: Teachers Rally Against Court-Ordered Termination