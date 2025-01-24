Global Volleyball Icons Descend on Assam for Youth Tournament Finals

International volleyball celebrities and administrators made their way to Tezpur, Assam, to partake in the Brahmaputra Volleyball League's Super League Finals. The tournament, now in its fifth season, has captured global attention with notable attendees like Olympic medallists Vladimir Grbic and Eliezaveta Bracht, along with FIVB president Fabio Azevedo.

Launched in 2020 by former Indian volleyball team captain Abhijit Bhattacharjya, the BVL strives to promote volleyball and constructively engage youth at the grassroots level. The league has secured endorsement from the FIVB Volleyball Foundation, programmatically supporting coaching, match broadcasting, and operational excellence.

FIVB's Azevedo hailed the initiative as a transformative force making a positive impact on children regionally and globally. The league's expansion from 50 teams in its inaugural season to 400 teams this year underscores its growing popularity and the collaborative spirit seen during the finals as teams competed in various age categories for top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)