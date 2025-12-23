KSH International's IPO Struggles: Stock Falls Nearly 8%
KSH International Ltd, a manufacturer of magnet winding wires, saw its stock close nearly 8% below its issue price on its IPO day. Initially priced between Rs 365-384, the stock opened at Rs 370 and ended at Rs 354.55 on BSE. The total IPO size was revised to Rs 644.4 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:56 IST
The debut of KSH International Ltd, a key player in the magnet winding wires industry, witnessed a challenging start as its stock closed nearly 8% below the offer price.
On both the BSE and NSE, the stock began trading at Rs 370, marking a 3.64% drop from its initial Rs 384 offer.
The firm, whose IPO offering had been revised to Rs 644.4 crore from Rs 710 crore, closed at Rs 354.55 on BSE, remaining a notable 7.66% under its issue value.
