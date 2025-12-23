KSH International's IPO Struggles: Stock Falls Nearly 8%

The debut of KSH International Ltd, a key player in the magnet winding wires industry, witnessed a challenging start as its stock closed nearly 8% below the offer price.

On both the BSE and NSE, the stock began trading at Rs 370, marking a 3.64% drop from its initial Rs 384 offer.

The firm, whose IPO offering had been revised to Rs 644.4 crore from Rs 710 crore, closed at Rs 354.55 on BSE, remaining a notable 7.66% under its issue value.

