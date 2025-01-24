Spin to Win: Pakistan's Bold Strategy for West Indies Test Rematch

Pakistan's cricket team is evaluating a bold move for their second Test against the West Indies by relying solely on spin bowlers. Team insiders revealed that management is keen on introducing batsman Imam ul Haq to the starting eleven, leaving out pace options.

Following their impressive victory in the first Test, Pakistan's confidence in spinners Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed has grown, as these players successfully captured all 20 wickets during the match. Management believes this strategy, combined with part-time spin contributions from Salman Ali Agha and Kamran Ghulam, strengthens their chances.

The side's dominant performance in Multan, highlighted by their spinners' domination over England and the West Indies in recent contests, supports their game plan. Imam ul Haq is expected to open the batting alongside Muhammad Hurraira, adding depth to Pakistan's batting order.

