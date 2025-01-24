Left Menu

Spin to Win: Pakistan's Bold Strategy for West Indies Test Rematch

Pakistan is considering playing the second Test against West Indies with three spinners and no pace bowlers, relying on spin and a stronger batting lineup. Imam ul Haq might join the team as an opener, enhancing the batting strength after impressive performances by spinners in recent matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket team is evaluating a bold move for their second Test against the West Indies by relying solely on spin bowlers. Team insiders revealed that management is keen on introducing batsman Imam ul Haq to the starting eleven, leaving out pace options.

Following their impressive victory in the first Test, Pakistan's confidence in spinners Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Abrar Ahmed has grown, as these players successfully captured all 20 wickets during the match. Management believes this strategy, combined with part-time spin contributions from Salman Ali Agha and Kamran Ghulam, strengthens their chances.

The side's dominant performance in Multan, highlighted by their spinners' domination over England and the West Indies in recent contests, supports their game plan. Imam ul Haq is expected to open the batting alongside Muhammad Hurraira, adding depth to Pakistan's batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

