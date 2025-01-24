Dr. Mandaviya Felicitates Indian PD Cricket Team for Winning Champions Trophy 2025

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya honored the Indian Physical Disability (PD) Cricket Team today at the Sports Authority of India, celebrating their spectacular victory in the PD Champions Trophy 2025 held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team showcased unparalleled determination, defeating England in a hard-fought final and emerging as champions in the international tournament.

Supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam, the Indian PD Cricket Team demonstrated remarkable prowess throughout the tournament. Winning five out of six matches, the team secured victories against formidable opponents, including England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

Dr. Mandaviya lauded the team's achievement and emphasized the government's dedication to empowering athletes with disabilities. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reiterated the importance of inclusive sports:

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has assured commitment towards ‘divyang’ athletes. If you are a 'divyang' person, it doesn’t mean you cannot make the nation proud. And your victory is a testament to that."

The Minister also highlighted the rigorous selection process that brought together the nation’s top talents in PD cricket. Over 450 players from 28 states participated in the Nationals held in Udaipur. From there, 56 players advanced to the Challenger Trophy in Jaipur, and finally, 17 players were selected to represent India in the international tournament.

Growing Recognition for Specially-Abled Athletes

Dr. Mandaviya underscored the growing list of achievements by specially-abled athletes, citing the Paris Paralympics and now the PD Champions Trophy 2025.

“Our ‘divyang’ athletes are giving us many reasons to be proud and inspiring us to step up our support for them. The government is committed to nurturing your success and leveraging it to inspire more youth through various platforms.”

Celebratory Event

The felicitation ceremony was attended by the full cricket team, their coaches, and key dignitaries, including DCCI General Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Svayam Founder-Chairperson Sminu Jindal, and officials from the Sports Ministry. The players were praised not only for their skills on the field but also for inspiring millions with their courage and perseverance.

The Road Ahead

Dr. Mandaviya expressed optimism about the future of Indian PD cricket, calling for enhanced support and recognition for differently-abled athletes. He encouraged the players to continue their journey as ambassadors of inclusive sports, ensuring the nation takes pride in their contributions.

This historic victory by the Indian PD Cricket Team is a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes, reaffirming the transformative power of sports in breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity.