Indian Oil Corporation Backs 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has given its initial approval to sponsor the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, marking the first time the state hosts the event. The decision on the size of its sponsorship contribution will be made soon, according to an official statement from the National Games organizers.

The announcement confirms IOC's role as a bronze sponsor under its Corporate Social Responsibility program. The decision follows a meeting in Delhi between Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, aimed at gathering sponsorships for the games.

Sponsorship categories for major events like the National Games are dictated by the amount of financial support provided. Based on past experiences, IOC was granted the bronze sponsor status, according to Prateek Joshi from the National Sports Secretariat.

