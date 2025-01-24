Salima Tete: Leading Indian Women's Hockey to New Heights

Salima Tete, captain of the Indian women's hockey team, is eyeing future successes after being awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award. In an interview with ANI, she emphasized her primary goal of winning a gold medal at the Asian Games, which she believes will secure India's Olympic qualification.

Tete expressed immense pride in receiving the Arjuna Award, attributing her success to her team and support staff. 'Winning the Arjuna Award is a dream for many athletes, and it's an incredible achievement. I dedicate this to my team and staff,' she stated.

The Indian women's hockey team, having missed out on Paris Olympics qualification last year, remains resolute. Tete's leadership focuses on overcoming setbacks and improving the sport's future, partly through the Hockey India League's influence on young players.

