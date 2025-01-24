India Celebrates Triumph in Physically Disabled Champions Trophy
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Team India for winning the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy. He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's vision for equal rights for the differently-abled. The Indian PD Cricket Team beat England in the final and was felicitated by the Sports Authority of India.
In a celebratory event, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya commended the Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team for clinching the PD Champions Trophy 2025 title. Speaking at the felicitation organized by the Sports Authority of India, Mandaviya emphasized that the team's victory translates to national pride, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights for the differently-abled.
The determined squad outperformed England in the final match held in Colombo, showcasing extraordinary talent and perseverance. Supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India and Svayam, the team was celebrated for their remarkable achievement. The players were chosen from a pool of over 450 athletes who participated in selections across Udaipur and Jaipur.
Highlighting the contributions of specially-abled athletes, from the Paris Paralympics to the PD Champions Trophy, Mandaviya urged increased support to inspire the youth. The event was graced by team members, coaches, and dignitaries, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging their success to encourage broader societal inclusion and inspiration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
