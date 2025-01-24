Left Menu

India Celebrates Triumph in Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Team India for winning the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy. He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's vision for equal rights for the differently-abled. The Indian PD Cricket Team beat England in the final and was felicitated by the Sports Authority of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:24 IST
India Celebrates Triumph in Physically Disabled Champions Trophy
Union Sports Minister Mandaviya with Team India. (Photo- PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebratory event, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya commended the Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team for clinching the PD Champions Trophy 2025 title. Speaking at the felicitation organized by the Sports Authority of India, Mandaviya emphasized that the team's victory translates to national pride, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights for the differently-abled.

The determined squad outperformed England in the final match held in Colombo, showcasing extraordinary talent and perseverance. Supported by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India and Svayam, the team was celebrated for their remarkable achievement. The players were chosen from a pool of over 450 athletes who participated in selections across Udaipur and Jaipur.

Highlighting the contributions of specially-abled athletes, from the Paris Paralympics to the PD Champions Trophy, Mandaviya urged increased support to inspire the youth. The event was graced by team members, coaches, and dignitaries, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging their success to encourage broader societal inclusion and inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025