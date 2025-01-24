Football: Empowering Youth and Building Communities

Sport possesses a unique ability to unite communities, and football serves as a vital platform for young athletes to flourish, emphasized Paul Lambert, a 1997 UEFA Champions League winner, at a city event on Friday.

Speaking during a panel hosted by the AMM Foundation, Lambert applauded initiatives like the Murugappa Youth Football Academy for inspiring youth to dream ambitiously and achieve success.

The cultural exchange includes practice matches and joint training with Australia's Wynnum Wolves FC, highlighting sports as a vehicle for teaching life skills and community strength, according to AMM Foundation and club representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)